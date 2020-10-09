Red flag warning for critical fire danger on Saturday

A red flag warning for gusty winds of up to 50-70 mph in wind-prone areas and ridge-tops has been issued for 1-8 p.m. today in Western Nevada.

The National Weather Service is warning residents not to engage in outdoor activities that could spark a fire in dry brush. Forecasters say southwest winds of 15-25 mph, gusting to 35-45 mph are expected to arrive with a cold front.

While the humidity is expected to remain in the 20-35 percent level, dry fuel conditions will allow fires to spread quickly.

“The combination of gusty winds and extremely dry fuels can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them,” forecasters said.

Previously forecast rain has been removed from the weather outlook for Carson Valley with a cold front possibly bringing light rain to areas north of Interstate 80.

Windy conditions will also bring blowing dust and waves on Lake Tahoe.

“The next hit of any precipitation isn’t until 10-plus days from now,” Reno National Weather Meteorologist Brian Brong said Friday.

The last measurable rain in Genoa was Aug. 17, which means Carson Valley is coming up on two months of dry weather.

The United States Drought Monitor shows Douglas County was in moderate drought as of Tuesday morning.

Much of the central state is experiencing extreme drought conditions, with a section in Eastern Nevada in exceptional drought.

Warm temperatures have extended the growing season in Carson Valley, according to National Service records.

It has been four months since anything near a hard freeze struck Minden, where records have been kept since 1906.

While temperatures in early September dipped to around 32 degrees, daytime highs climbed to more than 100 degrees about the same time.

September saw a 101-degree high temperature, for tied the second highest recorded for the month with 2006 and 1955. The highest temperature recorded in Minden for September was 102 degrees in 1950.