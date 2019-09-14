Red flag raised for extreme fire danger starting Sunday

A red flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for gusty winds and low humidity starting 8 a.m. Sunday.

Forecasters said they were particularly concerned about wind prone locations the Highway 395 corridor.

A strong cold front is forecast to bring 15-30 mph west to southwest winds, gusting to 35-45 mph starting Sunday morning. Wind prone areas could see gusts of 50-60 mph.

“New fires will grow rapidly out of control, in some cases people may to be able to evacuated safely in time should a fire approach,” the warning said.

Forecasters urged residents to avoid outdoor activities that could cause a spark near dry vegetation.

Much cooler temperatures are expected to arrive on Monday with a forecast high temperature of 68 degrees and a chance of showers after 11 a.m. The chance of showers increases on Monday night, clearing by Tuesday.