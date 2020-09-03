Record-breaking heat expected to arrive Friday

Water birds enjoy cool water below Foothill Road south of Genoa on Wednesday.

Kurt Hildebrand

With a heat advisories and warnings in effect for most of Western Nevada and California’s Central Valley, tourists are going to be heading into the mountains looking to cool down.

The high temperature on Friday is forecast to hit 101 degrees in Minden, which could top a 65-year-old record set in 1955, according to National Weather Service records.

While temperatures will be unseasonably hot, continued smoke and haze will likely drive people indoors during the hottest portions of the day.

Smoke levels rose to unhealthy levels on Thursday and diminished the panoramic views so popular on clear days.

With warm temperatures and low humidity, fires burning across Northern California are expected to generate significant amounts of smoke that will drift into the Tahoe Basin and Western Nevada valleys.