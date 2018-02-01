Reception to celebrate long time Carson Valley artist

Marge Buttles was born in Berkeley and grew up on a ranch outside of Merced with her parents and grandparents. "80 acres of freedom" as she puts it. She was always interested in art but had a good teacher in high school who triggered the lifelong passion of painting.

After high school, Marge attended The Merchandizing School at Lake Merritt in Oakland. Unfortunately, in 1941 the war broke out and Marge returned to Merced where she found a job with the telephone company as a service rep. During that time, the Army Air Corps moved to Merced to establish a flying school. One of the instructors, Harold, caught Marge's eye and they married in 1943. Soon after, Harold left for Europe flying B-24 bombers.

Following the war, Marge and Harold lived in numerous places in California as Harold was involved in the heavy construction business. Marge raised three boys and managed to continued painting and taking classes.

In 1981, they moved to Tucson, Arizona, where Harold built an airplane and Marge started classes with nationally known artist Dale Boatman. It was there her love of watercolors fully developed. As she said she really "didn't like oils as you continually mess around with it; whereas watercolors you put it down and leave it." She was a member of the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild.

Leaving Tucson behind, Marge and Harold moved to Carson Valley in 1992 where Marge continued her painting. She joined the Carson Valley Art Association, the Nevada Art Association and the East Fork Gallery. She enjoyed taking classes from noted artists Jack Shields and Kate Aubry. Then in 2013, Marge and nine other artists founded gadZooks! where she has taught watercolor classes for the last 3 years.

gadZooks! is pleased to present a retrospective of Marge's paintings at a special show for the month of February. A reception will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Join us in honoring this lifelong achievement and a belated 95th birthday. Of special note, Marge and Harold will be celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary this year.

Gadzooks is located at 1492 Highway 395 No. 104, Gardnerville. Information, http://www.gazooks.nv.com or 782-9665.