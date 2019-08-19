Rapist sentenced to life in prison

Aguilar



Minden, Nev. — An admitted rapist received life in prison with the possibility of parole after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a Gardnerville woman earlier this year.

The victim called Daniel Joseph Aguilar, 35, a monster and a predator, and said she hasn’t been able to sleep nights since the Jan. 6 assault in Gardnerville.

District Judge Tom Gregory said that if the law allowed it, he would lock Aguilar up for life.

The victim had a restraining order against Aguilar for six months when he entered her home, silencing three children and burst into her room.

“He violated her in the worst way,” prosecutor Matt Johnson said. Johnson said the children fled to a neighbor’s home to contact authorities.

The victim said Aguilar had victimized her for years.

“I’m afraid he has the ability to commit murder, my murder,” she said under oath. “I don’t want to see this monster again.”

Under the law the only penalty available for sexual assault is life in prison with the possibility of parole after 10 years.

Gregory said he didn’t know if the parole board would consider his comments, but he pointed out that Aguilar committed a violent act while the subject of a restraining order where children were in the home.

Aguilar’s victim said she thought his previous violent behavior was due to his drug use.

Aguilar has a criminal history with 10 prior felonies.