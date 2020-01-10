Ranchos project down to 239 lots

A streamlined version of a housing project proposed for a location south of the Gardnerville Ranchos is scheduled to go before Douglas County Planning commissioners on Tuesday.

The owners of Rancho Sierra are proposing 239 single-family lots on 80 acres off the end of Tillman Lane.

The project will consist of lots averaging 9,173 square feet in size. The property is zoned single-family residential.

The number of homes has been reduced from 353 homes proposed in 2018. Under the zoning the developer could build up to five homes per acre.

The only variance being sought as part of the planned development is relief from a 50-foot restricted use area bordering a U.S. Geological Survey designated blue-line stream. The Falke-Tillman Ditch was abandoned when Bently installed permanent irrigation piping to serve its fields. There is no easement for the ditch which was abandoned in 2006.

The project requires the owner to obtain development rights from agricultural landowners for more than half the density. Those development rights account for open space that would otherwise be required.

According to the staff report, the Gardnerville Ranchos Improvement District will provide water and sewer service to the project. The Ranchos has adequate water rights to serve 178 of the 239 homes. The developer must obtain the remaining water rights to serve the project.

A second paved access to the project will go south to Dressler Lane where it meets Highway 88.

A traffic report indicated that at full build-out the subdivision would generate 2,256 average daily trips. According to the report the four-way stop at Tillman Lane and Kimmerling Road would drop from level of service B to level of service C during the evening peak commute.

The property was designated receiving area in the 1996 land use map, which requires a planned development overlay. A previous subdivision was approved in 2006, which has since expired.

According to the phasing plan, the final map would be recorded Dec. 31, 2024, for the first 20 lots. Heritage Lane would be completed with the recording of the second phase in 2026, with the last phase recorded in 2032.

A simple majority of the planning commission is required for the approval.

Planning commissioners meet 1 p.m. at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., Minden.

This is the second legacy project to go before the county in two months.

On Tuesday, ordinances to modify the North Douglas County Specific Plan were introduced by Douglas County commissioners. The change redesigns the plan, which originally included a hotel-casino and 58 acres of general commercial.

Commissioners also approved a tentative subdivision map for Downs at Monte Vista to create 50 attached townhomes on property northeast of highways 395 and 88 in Minden.

The vote was 3-2 with Dave Nelson and John Engels in opposition.

Work is underway at the site which will extend Highway 88 and includes single-family homes.