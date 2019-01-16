Ranchos homicides determined not related to El Dorado case

A woman killed in her home near Placerville is not related to two Gardnerville Ranchos homicides that occurred over the past week.

“We have reached out to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and spoken with their detectives, regarding two homicides which recently occurred,” El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office posted to its Facebook page. “It has been determined that the cases are not connected.”

According to the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home where the victim, Helen Hoover (McKinney), 60, was found dead on Dec. 18, 2018.

An autopsy revealed Hoover (McKinney) was killed as a result of blunt-force trauma.

She hadn’t been heard from between Nov. 29 and the date her body was found.

El Dorado investigators say her white 2017 Nissan 370Z convertible was found in Sacramento. No one has been arrested in connection with the killing.

Anyone with information about the El Dorado case is asked to call Detective Rich Horn at 530-642-4729.

People with tips about the Gardnerville Ranchos homicides may call the dedicated hotline 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 775-783-6030 or email dcsotips@douglasnv.us anytime.