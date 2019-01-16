Ranchos homicides may be similar to El Dorado case

A homicide in El Dorado County may be similar to the two homicides that occurred in the Gardnerville Ranchos over the past week.

According to the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home where the victim, Helen Hoover (McKinney), 60, was found dead on Dec. 18, 2018.

An autopsy revealed Hoover (McKinney) was killed as a result of blunt-force trauma.

She hadn’t been heard from between Nov. 29 and the date her body was found.

El Dorado investigators say her white 2017 Nissan 370Z convertible was missing.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Dan Coverley said Douglas County investigators are contacting their counterparts in El Dorado County to compare notes and determine the cases’ similarity.

Anyone with information about the El Dorado case is asked to call Detective Rich Horn at 530-642-4729.

People with tips about the Gardnerville Ranchos homicides may call the dedicated hotline 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 775-783-6030 or email dcsotips@douglasnv.us anytime.