Ranchos home wins holiday decoration contest

A Gardnerville Ranchos home’s Christmas decorations took center stage in the contest hosted by the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Steve and Karen Stage’s Marlette Circle home received the People’s Choice award in the contest for Steve’s Magical Christmas.

It was the first time Carson Valley has had a general decorating contest this century, though several smaller communities have hosted them over the years. Ruhentroth, Indian Hills and Skyline Ranch all have had contests since the beginning of the 21stcentury.

However, after the coronavirus outbreak resulted in the cancelation of the annual Parade of Lights, the chamber shifted gears by visiting entries.

Three categories were decided before Christmas, but the chamber left the people’s choice up for a while longer.

Roy Nisja’s Bear House on 1366 Chichester Drive was judged the most creative. Nisja said his son and grandson add to the display, which is in its third year in Gardnerville, but has a decades long history in California.

Eddy Street Vintage Market at 1235 Eddy St. in Gardnerville won the prize for best of show and best holiday door belonged to Crossfit Ampersand.

Chamber Director Alicia Main thanked participants in the contest and hinted it might return next year.