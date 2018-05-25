Rain gets early start on Friday

More than half an inch of rain fell in Genoa 5-6:15 a.m. to open a flood watch issued by the National Weather Service on Friday morning.

A gauge in Genoa recorded .6 inches fell in a downpour that struck just as a flood watch issued by the National Weather Service took effect.

The flood watch extends to the Oregon border and is expected to last until 11 p.m. Friday.

Water overtopped Mottsville Lane early on Friday. The main route from Carson Valley to Kingsbury Grade is typically the first subjected to high water.

Several lightning strikes accompanied the downpour.

A Desert Research Institute gauge south of Genoa Lane recorded .4 inches of rain in 40 minutes starting at 5 a.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Minden-Tahoe Airport reported .28 inches fell in an hour.

According to a special statement issued by the National Weather Service, thunderstorms with heavy downpours and small hail were moving north across Douglas County toward Reno-Sparks.

The storms are expected to continue through 8 a.m., affecting today’s commute.

Motorists should watch out for ponding on the roadways and slick conditions.