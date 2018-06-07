‘Radio Memories III’ broadcasts in Minden

IF YOU GO

Tune in at the Annex for a walk down memory lane as the Carson Valley Community Theatre broadcasts the Golden Age of radio June 21-23.

The company's production, "Radio Memories III," recreates prime-time programming from the mid 1940s with performers gathering at KVCT Radio in Minden to present a collection of well-remembered radio programs and entertaining episodes from "The Bickersons" and "Ma Perkins."

Reminisce radio memories with live sound effects, songs from "Your Hit Parade" and actual recordings of commercials aired during the time.

This is the fourth time CVCT has brought back the 1940s entertainment broadcast in Carson Valley – twice at the Douglas County Community Center and once at Dangberg Historic Home Ranch, said Production director Margaret Edson.

"People love it, even people who have never heard them before," said Edson. "People come from all over to hear the radio shows."

Edson said the production is performed as if it is on the air.

The audience sit as if in front of a radio while the cast read scripts and sing like a radio broadcast.

"For the younger generation, it's to show them there was life before television and the Internet," said Edson. "People who listened to the radio had to use their imagination."

Radio Memories III shows June 21, 22 and 23 at the Annex, 1572 Highway 395, Minden. Limited seating. Cost $10. Tickets available at ShowTix4u.com or the CVCT Box office in the Carson Valley Arts Council Building.

Visit CarsonValleyCommunityTheatre.org or call 775-292-0939 for information.

Cast List

Margaret Edson- Director

Jeff Basa- Johnny Dollar and Guernsey in "The Bickersons."

Sean Bridges- Willy in "Ma Perkins," Mechanic/scooter Joe in Dollar, singer.

Justin Clouser- John Bickerson, Shanty in Dollar and Gary in "Ma Perkins."

Ann Delahay- Blanche Bickerson, Eunice in Amanda and Fay in "Ma Perkins."

Jim De Zerga- Edward in Amands, Lacey in Dollar, singer.

Krista Jenkins- Mar Perkins, Maureen in Amanda, singer.

Natalie Neilson-Amanda, Mrs. Campbell in Ma Perkins, singer.

Lucille Rao- Louisa in Dollar, Dora in Amanda, Mrs. Harris in Ma Perkins.

Tom Strekel- Annoucer and narrator.

Ann Swallow- Evey in Ma Perkins, Mrytle and Operator in Dollar.