Races develop for towns, districts

Almost as many candidates won their races on Friday as will appear on the ballot.

Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis, Recorder Karen Ellison, District Attorney Mark Jackson and Constable Paul Gilbert are unopposed.

All four Douglas County School Board trustees who filed got a free ride this election season, as did the trustees who filed for the county's two fire protection district boards.

Four Lake Tahoe district boards didn't attract a single candidate.

Five candidates each have filed for Minden and Gardnerville town boards.

Incumbents Linda Slater and Kenneth Miller will face residents Brian Trute, Michael Henningson and Aaron Hampton for three seats on the board. Gardnerville Town Board chairwoman Cassandra Jones is giving up her seat to run for East Fork Justice of the Peace. She will face Deputy District Attorney Erik Levin in the November election.

Incumbents Roxanne Stangle, Matt Bernard and William Souligny will face challengers retired Douglas County Deputy Richard Koontz Sr. and retired East Fork Fire Chief Bill Driscoll.

Five candidates are seeking three seats on the Indian Hills General Improvement District. Incumbent Bill Eisele will vie with Gennady Stolyarov II, Robert M. Garcia, Krisen Brodie and former board member Kathyrn Clark-Ross.

Gardnerville Ranchos General Improvement District incumbents Leann Teter and Brad Newlon will vie with former manager Bob Spellberg and resident John Sheridan for three seats on the board governing the largest single community in Douglas County.

Four candidates are seeking three seats on the Minden-Gardnerville Sanitation District Board. Incumbents Mike King and Ray Wilson will be joined by Ted Thran and Mary Schilling on the November ballot.

According to the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer, commission candidate Janet Murphy threw her hat into the ring for Round Hill General Improvement District, as well.

She brings to five the number of candidates seeking a seat on that board, including incumbents Chuck Fagen, and Keith Fertala. Also running are former Douglas County Public Works Director Carl Ruschmeyer and Hunter Harris.

All five seats each were up for election on the Oliver Park, Sierra Estates and Zephyr Knolls general improvement districts. Elk Point Sanitation District is also completely turning over without a single candidate filing.

Kingsbury General Improvement District incumbents Darya Vogt and Dan Norman will compete with Bill Kirschner and Sandy Parks for the two seats on the board.

Candidates have until March 27 to withdraw without their names appearing on the ballot.