R-C puzzle page will return next week

A last-minute advertising change ended up eliminating the puzzle page from today’s edition of The Record-Courier.

“It doesn’t happen very often, but it does happen,” Editor Kurt Hildebrand said on Thursday. “Our goal is to get everything to our readers, but the number of classified pages are estimated on the front end and can be off as much as a page.”

On Wednesday afternoon, after learning the classifieds section required an additional page, Hildebrand said he made the decision to cut puzzles.

Hildebrand said the puzzle page will be back next week.