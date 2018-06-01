Public workshop to focus on the future of Carson Valley

The towns of Minden and Gardnerville are hosting a public workshop Wednesday to update of the Plans for Prosperity, which focuses on the future of the towns.

Topics include the future of main street districts and neighborhoods; walking, biking and driving in Minden and Gardnerville; planning for flooding and recreation; and the potential long-term boundaries and expansion of the towns.

"This hands-on workshop will focus on the 'big moves' that will shape the future of the Towns," said organizers.

The focus behind the event is imagining Minden and Gardnerville in the year 2040, and what can be enacted now to lead toward that idea.

The workshop will be held at CVIC Hall, 1602 Esmeralda Ave., in Minden at 6 p.m., Wednesday.

Business owners and residents are encouraged to attend.

For additional information contact the Town of Gardnerville at 782-7134, or the Town of Minden at 782-5976.