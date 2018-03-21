Public review of Johnson Lane drainage plan April 10

There might not yet be a solution to Johnson Lane's drainage problems, but at least now there's a plan.

Residents of the northern Carson Valley community are being invited to take a look at the newly-completed Johnson Lane Area Drainage Master Plan 5-7 p.m. April 10 at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

The plan was funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and with matching funds provided by Douglas County.

"Residents will have the opportunity to meet with drainage experts regarding the study results related to their neighborhood and flood zone," County Spokeswoman Melissa Blosser said.

A short presentation will be 5:30 p.m.

Plan preparers J.E. Fuller Hydrology and Geomorphology and Lumos and Associates, and county staff will hold an open question and answer forum after the presentation.

The plan examines historic flow patterns and analyzed how development and road networks have altered these drainage patterns.

Included in the plan is a list of improvements necessary to allow the roadway network to accommodate a 25-year 24-hour storm, the standard for all county roadways.

"It explores various flood mitigation alternatives that have been proposed by residents, such as restoration of lands impacted by off-road vehicles, contour trenching and individual lot management plans," Blosser said. "The plan also examined projects that could provide protection above the adopted county standards up to the 100-year peak runoff event."

The plan itself will be uploaded to the county web site by April 4. Residents can read the plan then at

http://www.douglascountynv.gov/1155/Flash-Flooding