Public comment sought on Buckeye Farms agrihood

David Park will answer questions from public comment about Buckeye Farms at Park Ranch agriculture-based neighborhood concept.

Special to the R-C

Buckeye Farms at Park Ranch is seeking public comment on its agriculture-based neighborhood concept ahead of presenting to the Douglas County Planning Commission.

The question period for the project opens Thursday. In compliance with health and safety concerns, questions and comments will be answered by David Park, owner, Park Ranch Holdings, via video prior to the meeting.

Park said having worked this land for generations, he and his family have contributed the stewardship and conservation of the agricultural heritage of Douglas County and wish to continue this tradition with this project.

“There’s a balance between development and conservation, and I think we have appropriately done some good planning,” Park said. “As part of my heritage and my ancestors,’ we want to continue that and see that agriculture stays alive in this Valley while allowing the opportunity for others to experience the same rural environment we have here in Carson Valley.”

This agrihood will preserve thousands of acres of ranch land in south Douglas County and adjacent to the historic Dangberg Ranch museum, while developing in-fill neighborhoods using existing infrastructure. Of the 1,044 acres slated for Buckeye Farms, only 500 acres will be developed for the conservation village, while leaving another 500 acres pre-served for ranching. Additionally, Park plans to deed nearly 77 acres to Douglas County for the Muller Parkway alternate route.

To submit inquires, fill out the survey at https://s.surveyplanet.com/n0Row_h8_, email info@buckeyefarmsatparkranch.com or send a letter to 1300 Buckeye Rd., Minden, NV 89423 as soon as possible. The video addressing the questions will be sent to those who sign up via email, and shared on the Buckeye Farms at Park Ranch Facebook page.

For more information on this project, visit buckeyefarmsatparkranch.com.