Public administrator won’t seek third term

After two terms, Douglas County Public Administrator Claudette Springmeyer announced Wednesday she won't seek a third.

Springmeyer was appointed public guardian and administrator in 2010 and elected to the position in 2014.

She gave up the public guardianship position in 2016.

The public administrator is elected and serves as executor of an estate of someone who dies without a legal will.

They are paid from the estate of deceased persons. There is no salary from the county, but benefits are paid.

Anyone interested in the position must file for election at the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer's Office, March 5-16.

She encouraged anyone with questions about the duties and responsibilities to contact her at 775-721-1239.

This year will wrap up 30 years of public service that started in 1988, when she served as chief deputy auditor.

Springmeyer was county comptroller and administrative services director from 1994 until her appointment in 2010.

Public administrator is a partisan race.