Prosecutor announces run for East Fork Justice of the Peace

A veteran of the Douglas County District Attorney's Office announced he will run for the position of East Fork Justice of the Peace on Wednesday.

Erik Levin, 59, a resident of Nevada for more than 20 years, spent the last nine years in the criminal division of the Douglas County District Attorney's Office prosecuting all levels of criminal violations of state and local law.

Levin spent the last dozen years as a criminal prosecutor and six years before that practicing civil law

He said he believes his breadth and depth of experience uniquely qualifies him to serve the people of Douglas County as Justice of the Peace and protect the quality of life here.

"The judicial system is a key factor in deterring crime, keeping the community safe, and providing a peaceful means for people to resolve their disputes," he said. "I have spent nearly two decades in the courts of Nevada deterring and punishing criminal conduct and seeking peaceful resolution to civil disputes."

According to Levin, 90 percent of the cases in East Fork Justice Court are criminal and traffic matters.

"I will ensure public safety through fair, impartial and effective accountability for criminal offenders," he said.

Levin serves on the board of directors for the Partnership of Community Resources, a nonprofit coalition that works to educate Douglas County residents on health issues, including the prevention of abuse of alcohol, drugs, and tobacco, particularly among the children in Douglas County.

Prior to making Douglas County his home, Levin lived in Tonopah where he was a member of the Civil Division of the Nye County District Attorney's Office.

While in Tonopah, he enjoyed hiking areas of the state from Beatty to Gabbs and Ely to Dyer. He also hiked to the top of Boundary Peak, Nevada's highest point.

Levin began running competitively at age 15 and said he still loves to run the trails in and around Douglas County with Abby, his 1-year-old chocolate Labrador retriever, adopted from the Douglas County Animal Shelter.