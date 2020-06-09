Primary turnout among Douglas Republicans could hit 50 percent

The Election Tent behind the Douglas County Courthouse was relatively quiet on Tuesday.

Kurt Hildebrand photo

As of lunchtime, Douglas County election officials estimated they had received 17,000 ballots so far in the mail-in primary election.

While there hadn’t been any lines as of noon, Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis said the turnout has been steady today.

A handful of voters turned up to change their party and cast provisional ballots, but most traffic on Tuesday so far has been from voters dropping off their mail-in ballot.

Lewis said one of the more common mistakes from voters is forgetting the envelope they’re supposed to sign.

The Election Tent behind the Douglas County Courthouse in Minden will be open until 7 p.m.

Lewis said preliminary county results will be released shortly thereafter, but it will be a while before results are final.

That won’t happen until seven days from now when all the ballots that have been postmarked today have been received.

Also those voters changing their party today won’t have their ballots counted until it’s confirmed they didn’t vote someplace else by the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office.

For more information and results, visit govotedouglas.com