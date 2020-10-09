Pressure prompts new look at Painted Rock gravel pit

Public outcry appears to have at least delayed construction of a gravel pit above Johnson Lane.

Around 170 comments were received by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, which with the added scrutiny by Rep. Mark Amodei prompted Superintendent Robert Eben to recommend updating the environmental assessment.

After the update is complete, a new comment period would be required.

Amodei wrote Eben on Oct 6, saying that his office had heard concerns that the Bureau of Indian Affairs didn’t notify surrounding agencies or those living in the Johnson Lane area.

“I am concerned after talking to Douglas County and the Bureau of Land Management, as well as other affected individuals in the region, that the fulfillment of the notification and cooperating agency requirements of NEPA are weak at best.”

The Record-Courier reported there was mining activity on July 28. The newspaper reached out to the Bureau of Land Management, which could not confirm the project.

Douglas County commissioners picked up the issue at their September meeting.

The county agreed to a deal providing a portion of the profits from the gravel mine for the upkeep of Johnson Lane, which will be the primary access.

Knox Excavation is preparing the site near Painted Rock to excavate gravel.

The prospect of having gravel trucks rolling through their neighborhood had a lot of residents giving the government a piece of their minds.

The first public comment period closed on Sept. 22.