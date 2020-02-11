Presidential hopeful visits Gardnerville

Presidential candidate Tom Steyer was greeted by a small crowd when je visited Gardnerville on Tuesday.

The Democrat held a meet and greet lunch session at JJ’s Mexican Food.

Steyer, who is seeking the party’s nomination for president, has blanketed the airwaves in Western Nevada with his campaign commercials.

On Tuesday he arrived in a big blue bus, covered with slogans.

Douglas County Democrats are scheduled to caucus on Feb. 22, after three days of early voting.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., visited Democratic headquarters in Minden on Sunday stumping for Vice President Joe Biden.

Presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar has also been to Minden, as have a couple of candidates who are no longer in the running.

A lone Republican holding a Trump sign took up a position across Main Street from the Steyer rally, reminding Democrats that no matter who they pick, that person is unlikely to win Republicans Douglas County in November.