Prescribed burn near Cables Lake sends smoke into Valley

Smoke from a burn on the Sierra West Slope is drifting into Carson Valley today.

A prescribed burn north of Highway 88 near Caples and Silver lakes is sending smoke into Carson Valley.

The burn is one of several planned for this fall now that temperatures have decreased and fuels moistures have gone up.

There are no specifics on the Caples Lake burns, but The Record-Courier has reached out to officials to find out more information.

Prescribed fire is a proactive tool used to achieve a number of purposes, including the reduction of hazardous fuels (overgrown vegetation). The three general types of prescribed fire are pile burning, understory/underburning, and broadcast burning. They all help decrease the threat of high intensity, high-severity wildfires; reduce the risk of insect and disease outbreak; recycle nutrients that increase soil productivity; and improve wildlife habitat. Another benefit resulting from prescribed fire is a reduction in wildfire danger to local communities.

The actual days of ignition for pile burning will depend on several factors including appropriate humidity levels, wind speed and direction, temperature, and fuel moisture. Burns only occur on days when weather conditions exist for smoke dispersal. The public can get prescribed burn updates by visiting the Forest’s Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/HumboldtToiyabeNF/) or Twitter (https://twitter.com/HumboldtToiyabe) pages.

“Air quality considerations are an important part of prescribed fire, and each fire prescription is planned to disperse smoke rapidly and reduce lingering haze,” said Fuels Specialist Steve Howell. “Before each prescribed fire is ignited, fire managers will get approval from the local air quality district in which the burn is to take place.”