Precautionary boil water notice issued for East Valley Water System

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the East Valley Water System in the Skyline Service Area.

The affected areas are: Skyline Ranch Estates inclusive of East Valley Road north of Johnson Lane to south of Stephanie Way, Chiquita Drive, Terra Court, Skyline Drive, Fremont Avenue, and Crown Way; Bramwell Estates inclusive of Downs Drive east of Stewart Avenue, Stephanie Way east of Fuller Avenue to west of East Valley Road, Stewart Avenue, Brandi Rose Way, Fuller Avenue, Amber Rose Drive, Kaleb Court, Pamela Place, and Squires Street. Also included in the affected areas are: Squires Street north of Stephanie Way, Steve Court, West High Pointe Court, High Point Court, Nye Drive south of Chowbuck Drive, Sierra View Court and Thirsty Magoo Court.

Pinon Hills Elementary School is not within the affected area.

Parcels within the general notice area that are on private domestic wells are not affected. This precautionary boil water notice was due to a computer failure which resulted in low water pressure in the Skyline service area. The County is working with the State Bureau of Safe Drinking Water to bring the system back on line and complete the requisite bacteriological sampling to ensure the safety of our residents.

The county anticipates being able to rescind the precautionary boil water notice by Friday..