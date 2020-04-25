PR firm takes blame for use of Vietnam veteran logo in Commissioner Larry Walsh’s election material

Reaction to the use of a Vietnam veteran logo in District 3 Commissioner Larry Walsh’s re-election campaign material has prompted an apology from the PR firm that designed the site and the offending logo’s removal.

In Plain Sight Marketing co-owner Renee Plain issued an apology to Vietnam veterans and to Walsh for choosing the logo that shows a Vietnam service ribbon with the words Vietnam Veteran. The site now refers to Walsh as a Vietnam-era veteran.

“We were given direction from our client, Mr. Walsh, to share that he was designated by the U.S. Army a Vietnam Veteran,” she said. “I chose the imagery to match the description I had, and unfortunately, I made a mistake in choosing the wrong image.”

Plain said she has had family serving in the military and meant no disrespect to veterans who have served in Vietnam.

“I am deeply sorry if my mistake caused any hurt to our veteran community,” she said. “It is unfortunate that this error on my part has created an atmosphere of divisiveness in our community toward a veteran of the Vietnam era who has served his country and serves his county. I regret deeply the harm caused to Mr. Walsh because of my error and I look forward to the community reuniting in thanks to our veterans.”

Walsh served for two years at Fort Lewis, Wash., during the Vietnam War after he was drafted as a college senior.

A version of an R-C story appearing in Saturday’s Nevada Appeal mistakenly reported Walsh was drafted out of high school.

“High schoolers didn’t receive deferments but rather that was reserved for college students,” he said. “I chose to serve my country unlike Bill Clinton, who was a draft dodger.”

He has never claimed to have gone to Vietnam, and his official discharge papers indicate he is authorized to wear a National Defense Service Medal.

At issue is the use of the image of the Vietnam Service ribbon, which is reserved to members of the military who served in, above, or at sea near Vietnam.

“The United States government granted all who served during that time the designation of Vietnam Veteran regardless of where they served, which is where I was confused on the appropriate imagery,” Plain said.

The issue was pointed out by the campaign manager of Walsh’s opponent, Mark Gardner. Gardner has not served in the military.