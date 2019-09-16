Powerline in tree closes Douglas Avenue

A branch smolders in the wind above Douglas Avenue on Monday. Kurt Hildebrand photo

A tree in a power line closed Douglas Avenue as blustery winds scoured Gardnerville on Monday.

Officials closed the road between Eddy and Main streets as a tree smoldered where it was rubbing against the power line.

The call came in around 10 a.m. NV Energy is responding to fix the problem.

With winds gusting to 34 mph on Monday morning, East Fork firefighters were preparing for more wind-related incidents.

NV Energy reported a power outage affecting 2,255 customers around 11:17 a.m. While restoration was expected at 2 p.m. East Valley residents reported their power was back on by 11:40 a.m.

Firefighters responded to a small brush fire on Eddy Street, not far from the Douglas Avenue call, that was put out by bystanders. They checked the building on the corner of Main and Eddy streets to ensure there weren’t any additional fires.

A red flag warning is in effect for Carson Valley for extreme fire danger through 1 p.m. today.