Power restoration now estimated by 6 p.m.

The time estimated by NV Energy for power to be restored in Minden and Gardnerville has been extended two hours.

According to the power company’s web site, there were 225 customers in the towns without electricity as of 4:30 p.m. The company says power could be restored by 6 p.m.

When the power went out at 1:16 p.m. estimates that it would be restored were 4 p.m.

According to nvenergy.com there were 203 Minden customers without power and 22 in Gardnerville, mostly along Minden’s border.

The power company reports the outage was a result of damage to its equipment. Portions of Gardnerville experienced a power bump at 1:16 p.m.

Several Douglas County and Minden offices are without power. However, 911 Dispatch Center has not been affected by the outage.

NV Energy troubleshooters have been seen looking for the source of the outage.

Breezy conditions accompanied the outage, with a 30 mph wind gust recorded in Gardnerville around 1:12 p.m.