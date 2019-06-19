Pony Express rides through Genoa on way up Kingsbury

Reno Pony Express re-rider Sam DiMuzio waves to the crowd as she rides out of Genoa on Wednesday afternoon.

There were more people watching in Genoa on Wednesday than there were seconds the Pony Express re-riders spent transferring the mochila there.

It was only relief rider Sam DiMuzio’s second time riding in the recreation of the Pony Express, but she packed a lot of rides in that time.

When she took the mochila from Nevada Pony Express President Art Johnson it was the Reno resident’s sixth time.

DiMuzio was riding a 12-year-old mustang from Southern Nevada named Apache.

Johnson, a Fallon resident, brought the pouch containing the mail into Genoa on his American paint, 14-year-oldMisty, arriving at 3:15 p.m.

The rider avoided road construction on Foothill south of Muller. By 4 p.m. the rider was on his way up Kingsbury over Daggett Summit and into Friday’s Station, better known these days as Stateline.

The ride was running about an hour late when it arrived in Genoa, which would put it in Stateline at 6:30 p.m.

There the mochila will be turned over to California riders who will take it the rest of the way into Old Sacramento on Thursday.