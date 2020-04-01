Political Items

Douglas District judge candidate campaigning

District Judge candidate Caren Cafferata-Jenkins is offering to present information about how voters can evaluate judicial candidates. The Nevada constitution states that district court judges should be elected by the voters, but Douglas County has not elected a district court judge in nearly 25 years.

“Voters are perplexed about how to look at the candidates and how to determine who will get their vote,” she said. “Allow me to present nationally developed information about approaching this daunting task. In light of the centennial year of the adoption of the 18th amendment giving American women the right to vote, there is no more fitting time to bring this presentation to your club”

Cafferata-Jenkins is challenging Judge Tod Young for the Ninth Judicial District bench. Once group meetings are allowed again, clubs may contact her at Justccj@gmail.com.

Governance Group candidate forum May 19

Assuming the coronavirus outbreak is over, the Good Governance Group of Douglas County plans to host a candidate forum 6 p.m. May 19 at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

This forum will include the offices of District 39 Assemblyman, county commissioner and school board.

The Good Governance Group is a nonpartisan discussion group that meets at the COD Casino 1593 Esmeralda Ave. in Minden, 1 p.m. Mondays, except the last Monday of the month when it meets at 6 p.m.

Candidates for offices are asked to contact them at gggcandidateforum2020@gmail.com to be included in this event. Candidates will also be offered a chance to be the guest speaker at GGG for a meeting.

Political Action Committee endorses Ackerman

The political action committee Six PAC announced its endorsement of Carson Valley resident Patricia Ackerman for Nevada Congressional District 2. Six PAC is a federal political action committee that endorses progressive, rural Democrats, and helps raise grassroots money for grassroots candidates. Ackerman is facing a half-dozen other Democrats for the right to run against Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nevada.

She ran unsuccessfully against Assemblyman Jim Wheeler, R-Gardnerville, in 2018. Republicans have represented Congressional District 2 since its inception.