Political first-timer top fundraiser

One of the biggest campaign fundraisers so far in the 2020 Douglas County commissioner races is District 3 challenger Mark Gardner.

According to reports filed with the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office on April 15, Gardner reported $43,262 in contributions since he announced he was running for office last fall. More than a third of those contributions were in-kind, with Gardnerville resident Marshall Goldy donating a rifle valued at $10,000 to the Gardner campaign, while artist Joyce Pike donated two paintings valued at $7,500. Both items were to be auctioned.

More than half of Gardner’s $9,487.37 in donations since Jan. 15 are from Jeanne Shizuru, who contributed $5,000. Shizuru is Commissioner Dave Nelson’s spouse. Four others contributed a combined $1,100. Gardner started out the year with $33,415 in contributions, including $5,000 from former State Controller Ron Knecht, who sought a position as Douglas County manager. Roofer Tom and Jeannie Goldston also donated $5,000 to Gardner’s campaign.

District 3 County Commissioner Larry Walsh has raised $6,601 in donations and expended $7,956.38 as of April 15. Walsh carried over $4,864 in a campaign chest from 2019.

Two of his largest donors, are Bill Nichols and Rick DeCarlo, who have contributed $3,500 each since last year.

The only Tahoe organization supporting Walsh, according to the form, is General Contractor Gardner Enterprises, headquartered in Stateline.

Financial reporting for candidates in the 2020 election was due on April 15 and all six county commissioner hopefuls filed with the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office.

This will be the last report due before the mail-in primary election begins the first week of May.

District 5 candidate Walt Nowosad reported $25,629.08 in contributions and $13,590.69 in expenditures. Nowosad’s biggest contribution was a $5,000 loan to his campaign, followed by Foothill resident Tom Starrett’s $2,500 donation. Nowosad’s campaign manager Edward Hayes donated $1,900. Nowosad paid his son $5,300 in expenses related to advertising.

District 5 candidate Nate Tolbert reported receiving $9,600.17 in contributions, including $1,500 in in-kind contributions and $900 in donations of under $100 each.

DeCarlo and Nichols donated $1,000 each to his campaign, but more than a quarter of his funding came from Glenbrook resident David S. Moore, with $2,500.

Another $1,000 was donated by Legacy Specialties, a Minden finishing contractor. The $1,500 in-kind contribution was from TNT Graphics, which is owned by Tolbert’s wife, Christie. The firm is also listed as a $1,500 expense.

District 1 Commissioner Dave Nelson reported $10,895.80 in contributions since he announced he planned to seek a second term in October. According with the two filings related to the election with the Secretary of State’s Office, he has spent $6,639.55.

Fellow commissioner John Engels and his wife Maria have donated $6,000 to Nelson’s campaign.

Much of the expenditures in Nelson’s campaign were done early after he announced he would seek re-election in October.

Commission candidate Danny Tarkanian reported $700 in donations, including $500 from Las Vegas resident Ron Hill. Tarkanian reported $143.33 in expenses.

Nelson, Nowosad, Tolbert, Walsh and Gardner have all purchased advertising in The Record-Courier.