Poetry Out Loud winner to compete at state level

Douglas Poetry Out Loud winner Shannon Bunn will participate in the state competition in Reno.

Bunn, a Douglas High School senior, won the county contest on Jan. 23. Junior Quincy Russell came in second and senior Maya Wolery came in third place, according to facilitator Karen Heine.

Competitors in the district competition were judged on physical appearance, voice and articulation, dramatic appropriateness, evidence of understanding, overall performance and accuracy.

Bunn and Wolery have previously placed in the competition, which drew 15 students ranging from freshmen to seniors.

The students compete by presenting two poems from memory.

Heini said several Douglas High students and adults turned out to watch the competition.

"It was a great event," she said.

Teachers Jim Carducci, Christine Ensign, John Leiknes, James Polka and Jenn Golden served as judges to help the competition move along. Heine and Mena Dedmon were co-facilitators

Bunn will be competing to represent Nevada at the national competition in Washington, D.C., April 29-May 1.

The Nevada state champion receives $500 and the school receives $500 for the purchase of poetry books and to support literary programs or residencies. The student placing second receives $200 and $200 for their school while the third place student receives $100.

At the national competition the Nevada state champion will compete for the top scholarship prize of $20,000. A total of $50,000 in scholarship and school prizes will be awarded.

It has been four years since Douglas has produced a statewide winner, when Dominique Groffman took the prize in 2015.

Groffman, a Carson Valley native, is studying at Columbia University in New York City, according to her Facebook page.