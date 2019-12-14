Planning OKs Minden townhome project

A townhome project in Minden cleared a hurdle on Tuesday when Douglas County planning commissioners approved it 4-3.

Site work has been underway north of the intersection of highways 395 and 88 since last spring.

The site has 80 single-family homes, which are already approved.

Multiple-family residential requires the planning and county commissions approve a tentative subdivision map.

County planner Louis Cariola said the site is capped at 55 units, but the proposed subdivision is or 50 units on five acres, with a density of 9.9 units per acre.

Staff is conducting a design review as part of the project, which will be accessed by a new street extending Highway 88 to Ironwood.

Cariola said the townhomes will consist of 14 buildings with six triplexes and eight fourplexes built in two phases. The buildings will all be two-stories and won’t exceed 35-feet in height. The townhomes would be sold instead of rented and a homeowners association is required.

Minden Board members approved the design review at their December meeting, adding a condition that a wall separating the townhomes from commercial property along Highway 395 be built in the first phase.

The townhome project is one of two approved in Minden.

Monterra Phase III is building 46 townhomes near Minden Elementary School. An approved project north of Sunridge including 32 triplexes has not submitted its applications, Cariola said.

Planning Commissioners Maureen Casey and Bryan Oland both expressed concerns about parking.

Applicant’s representative Keith Ruben said the requirement is 2.25 spaces in county code, which has been in place since the early 1990s.

Casey said she thought the standard should be 2.5 spaces per unit.

Casey, Devere Henderson and Dave Akola voted against the project.

Oland, Kirk Walder, Mark Neddenriep and JoEtta Brown voted in favor.

The subdivision will go to Douglas County commissioners.

Senior Planner Sam Booth said only 39 percent of property zoned multi-family is actually built as multi-family. Another 36 percent of the property is built as single family while another quarter remains idle.

Chris Baker of Manhard Consulting said that may be due to a hole in the county’s zoning districts that requires anything denser than five units to the acre to be designated multi-family, which allows up to 16 units per acre.