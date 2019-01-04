Planning commissioners to hear 187-home project

A request to cluster 187 homes between Westwood and the Carson River's East Fork is scheduled to appear before the planning commission 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A variance that would allow the project to use fill to temporarily alter the Carson River floodplain will be up to planning commissioners.

Community Development staff is recommending the planning commission approve the transfer of development rights from south county for construction of the Klauber Ranch project.

However, planner Louis Cariola said staff isn't taking a position on a request for relief of Douglas County code regarding the floodplain.

Park Ranch Holdings is seeking temporary relief from the code to stabilize the riverbank. Several lots are located next to the East Fork of the Carson River.

Under county code, the floodplain is restricted from all development except hiking trails.

Klauber Ranch is located south of Muller Lane across from the Minden-Gardnerville Sanitation District settling pond. There are currently two homes located on the property, which is zoned agricultural, allowing one home per 19 acres.

Two structures, the large barn and the historic jailhouse, would be preserved on individual lots on the new subdivision

The project has been in the works since April 2018. According to staff, the Parks must demonstrate that all the proposed lots would be raised out of the floodplain.

Staff reports the site has multiple flood zones.

Access to the project is proposed for two locations off Muller Lane and one at Mahogany Drive through Westwood Village. Project proponents have will-serve letters from Minden for water, Minden-Gardnerville Sanitation District for sewage, Southwest Gas and Frontier Communications.

Park Cattle is seeking to transfer development rights from southern Douglas County to 112 acres located across Muller Lane from the Minden-Gardnerville Sanitation District settling pond.

The former Klauber Ranch is zoned agricultural and would require county approval of a zoning map amendment for a clustered development and a tentative subdivision map. The ranch was H.F. Dangberg's original homestead before his claim was jumped by Lucky Bill Thorington in Carson Valley's pioneer days.

According to the planning department, the Parks propose transferring density off 3,572 acres of noncontiguous land located in Topaz.

An approval would create 192 parcels, including five common lots.