Planning commissioners deny Park project

A proposed development along the East Fork of the Carson River south of Muller Lane was recommended for denial by Douglas County planning commissioners on Tuesday.

Saying they wanted to preserve the flood plain and agricultural land, planning commissioners voted against the 187-unit Klauber Ranch project proposed by Park Cattle.

A key issue for planning commissioners was whether county code permitted the transfer of development rights from south county land zoned forest and range land to the property.

Deputy District Attorney Maryanne Martin said that there is nothing in county code protecting land zone forest and range.

"If you believe that the code's purpose is only to preserve agriculture land this is backwards in that density is being sent from forest and range to agricultural land," she said. "Even if the land is used for agricultural purposes, it's not what the master plan designation is."

Engineer Rob Anderson countered that owner David Park testified that they use the south county land for winter grazing, and hence for an agricultural purpose.

While voting against the project, new planning commissioner Mark Neddenriep voted in favor of a variance that would allow work on the East Fork of the Carson River.

"We can go a little too far in letting rivers meander," he said.

The final decision on the project goes to county commissioners.