Planning chairwoman resigns seat

Planning Commission Chairwoman Anje de Knijf resigned her seat, citing personal reasons.

Knijf was just six months into her second term when she resigned effective June 19.

“I have some personal issues that need my undivided attention at this time,” she said in her letter. “I am confident that a replacement will be found who shares my love of Douglas County and my desire to do what’s best for all the residents of our beautiful area.”

County commissioners hope to appoint a new planning commissioner on Monday from the list of applicants they interviewed in January.

That list includes:

■ Minden resident Maureen Casey

■ Gardnerville resident Deni Caster

■ Gardnerville resident James McKalip

■ Minden resident Jason Martin

■ Gardnerville resident Donald Morelli

■ Minden resident Joel Potter

■ Pine View Estates resident Doug Stimpson

County commissioners are scheduled to meet 1 p.m. Monday because the July Fourth holiday falls on their regular meeting day.

They meet at the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., Minden.