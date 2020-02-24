Piñon Hills students learn about minerals

Fourth-graders in Kim Robinson’s class at Piñon Hills Elementary School learned about minerals thanks to a presentation by Patterson and Valerie Kneefen of the Nevada Division of Minerals.

The women described how minerals are used in every day life and how people explore for minerals.

One of Nevada’s key industries, they also talked about mining in Nevada.

At the end of the presentation, students mined for gold using simplified techniques taught by Paterson.

The division is also in charge of Nevada’s abandoned mine program, where they conduct education warning people to stay clear of old mines.

People have been mining in Nevada since the first placer discoveries on the Comstock in 1849.