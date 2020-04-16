Piñon Hills staff keep in touch at a distance with parade

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

James Simpson/Special to The R-C

Piñon Hills Elementary School staff conducted a parade through their north Carson Valley neighborhoods on the day before Spring Break.

Teachers decorated their cars and drove through the neighborhoods waving at students in their front yards with their parents.

Several Carson Valley elementary schools have conducted car parades after the schools were closed for the coronavirus outbreak on March 15.

Minden Elementary conducted a parade that led all the way to Topaz Ranch Estates, while Meneley has hosted two car parades in its neighborhood.

On April 1, the Nevada Department of Transportation dropped off reflective backpacks and bicycle safety booklets for Gardnerville Elementary School students. The school district is hoping to resume classes on May 1, but that will depend on the status of the outbreak.

During this week’s spring break, the school district is continuing to supply meals to students who would not otherwise receive them.

Students were scheduled to receive two days worth of meals Tuesday and Thursday. The district consolidated meal distributions for Carson Valley Middle and Gardnerville Elementary schools at the elementary school. Next week they will start distributing meals at the schools on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.