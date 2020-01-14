Piñon Hills hosts ‘Cinderella’

Two years of work culminates on Friday with Piñon Hills Elementary School teacher Becky Tupa’s to present “Cinderella,” 6 p.m. Friday.

The school parent teacher organization with help from the Carson Valley Arts Council, funded bringing Rachel Barnhart, Emily Wick and Maggie Dickenson of the Missoula Children’s Theater to Piñon Hills to work with more than 50 students who will learn the art of theatre.

The students (and their families) have committed to rehearsals every afternoon this week.

The public is invited.