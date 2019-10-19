 Photographer shares book in Genoa on Sunday | RecordCourier.com

Photographer shares book in Genoa on Sunday

News | October 19, 2019

Corey Rich will be signing his book in Genoa on Sunday.
bookcover

Adventure photographer, filmmaker and Nikon Ambassador Corey Rich is hosting an event around the publication of his book “Stories Behind the Images” 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Genoa Town Hall.

The event, sponsored by Visit Carson Valley and the Town of Genoa, includes no-host cocktails, book signing, presentation, questions and answers and a raffle. All proceeds benefit The Boys and Girls Club of Western Nevada Carson Valley Branch. Admission is free and space is limited. Online RSVPs are encouraged. For a sneak peek of the 56 images and a preview video, visit http://www.StoriesBehindTheImages.com.

News
See more