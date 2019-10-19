Photographer shares book in Genoa on Sunday

Adventure photographer, filmmaker and Nikon Ambassador Corey Rich is hosting an event around the publication of his book “Stories Behind the Images” 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Genoa Town Hall.

The event, sponsored by Visit Carson Valley and the Town of Genoa, includes no-host cocktails, book signing, presentation, questions and answers and a raffle. All proceeds benefit The Boys and Girls Club of Western Nevada Carson Valley Branch. Admission is free and space is limited. Online RSVPs are encouraged. For a sneak peek of the 56 images and a preview video, visit http://www.StoriesBehindTheImages.com.