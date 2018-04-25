PGA Junior League sign-ups now open

Sign-ups are being taken for girls and boys 13-and-under for the PGA Junior League programs at The Ranch Course at Genoa Lakes and Carson Valley Golf Course.

Genoa Lakes plans to field two teams and Carson Valley one team this season. Beau Server directs the Carson Valley program and Chris Detsch directs the Genoa Lakes program (scholarship opportunities are available).

The season begins in June and practices start in May. The registration deadline is May 31.

Contact Server at beau@carsonvalleygolf.com and Detsch at cdetsch@genoalakes.com or 782-7700. Visit http://www.pgajrleague.com/register to register.

CARSON VALLEY MEN'S CLUB

Chris Willing shot a net 64 to win Flight A for the second week in a row during Carson Valley Men's Golf Club individual stroke play on April 15.

Augie Martinez and Marc Menezes placed second and third with respective scores of 70 and 74 at the Carson Valley Golf Course. Neil Bain shot 67 to win Flight B, ahead of Willie Tenney at 69, while Brick Ludington and David Thorne tied for third at 72.

Tournament proceeds went to help Carson Valley's junior golf program.

EAGLE VALLEY WOMEN

The Eagle Valley Women's Golf Club winners last Wednesday on the West Course included: Flight 1, low gross Georgia Silva, 45; low net, Suzie Zimmerli, 37, and Mary Kay Kaluza, 40.

Flight 2 winners were Bonnie MacQuarrie with a low gross 60; net winners were Nancee Staley and Jackie Allard, who shot 42.

CARSON VALLEY WOMEN'S CLUB

Melinda Johnson, Diane Van Nort, Mary Stephans and Sherrie Thorne combined to win a four-person scramble on April 17 in Carson Valley Women's Golf Club tournament play. The top three teams finished with identical scores of 69 on a chilly day.

Mary Milligan, Victoria DeVore, Jan Nolan and Vaudine Stephenson placed second. Chris Favero, Phyllis Longero, Kathy Bevel and Sue Eropkin took third.

EMPIRE RANCH SENIOR MEN

Gary Dalen. David Kighton, Jim Shabi and John Tierney combined to win Flight A last Wednesday during Empire Ranch Senior Men's Golf Club tournament play.

The winning team carded a net score of 112 in the four-man, two-best ball event on a cold and windy day at Toiyabe Golf Club. Tom Teders, Mike Vadais, Roger Maxwell and Dino DiCianno shot 116 to take second-place.

Flight B was won by the team of Gene Gaston, John Pearson, Tom Sawyer and Henry Teague with a score of 107. Ralph Bothe, Bob White, Bill Langs and a blind bogey partner shot 108 for second-place.

Closest-to-the-pin winners were Tierney on the second hole, Al Giannotti on No. 6, Maxwell on No. 8 and Steve Fagnant on No. 17.

The best individual net scores of the day included Tom Teders with a 61, while Tom Harlow and Gary Dalen shot 62.