Petition circulated to recall governor

Organizers of a petition to recall Gov. Steve Sisolak have raised $330 of the estimated $250,000 required to pay to have signatures verified as of Tuesday.

Fight For Nevada filed its petition with the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office on Friday, the office confirmed.

Spring Creek resident Angela Blass and Carson City residents Ralph Lee Elliot and Debra Lequieu filed the petition, according to a copy obtained by The Record-Courier.

Under Nevada law to recall an elected official a quarter of the voters in the 2018 election would be required to sign the petition.

That amounts to 244,080 signatures in 90 days, according to the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office.

According to the petition effort’s web site, fightfornevada.com, petitions will be available at NV Trading in Topaz Ranch Estates, Saturdays through Mondays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. At the TRE community Center Saturday through Monday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lampe Park 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, the Judicial & Law Enforcement Center 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the Douglas County Library 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, the Douglas County Community & Senior Center 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and Sunrise Pass Arms, 2516 Business Parkway, Minden 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Petitioners expect to be gathering signatures through May 14.

Sisolak is the first Democrat to hold the governor’s seat in about 20 years.