Pedestrian killed walking on Highway 395

A pedestrian was killed 6:20 a.m. Saturday while reportedly walking in the northbound travel lane of Highway 395 near Cradlebaugh Bridge.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a black SUV struck the pedestrian who was in the travel lanes, according to Trooper Matt McLaughlin.

“The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene,” McLaughlin said. “The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.”

The lanes were closed for several hours while members of the Nevada Highway Patrol fatal accident investigation team examined the scene.

Traffic was diverted down Genoa Lane and up Jacks Valley Road. The highway reopened in both directions at 10:05 a.m., according to McLaughlin.

Sunrise on Saturday didn’t occur until 7:11 a.m.

More information about the incident will be released in the coming days as investigators complete their work.