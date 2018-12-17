Pedestrian in fatal collision identified

Witnesses are being sought in the traffic death of a Carson City woman, who was struck while walking on Highway 395 on Saturday morning.

Erica McGann, 49, was struck at about 6:20 a.m. near Cradlebaugh Bridge.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol's preliminary investigation, McGann was a passenger in a Dodge Ram pickup who the driver claimed tried to exit the pickup while it was in motion.

The driver of the pickup pulled onto the outside shoulder of Highway 395 and let McGann out, according to NHP trooper Matt McLaughlin.

McGann, who was wearing dark clothing, reportedly ran across both northbound travel lanes and started walking south in the fast lane, narrowly being missed by two other vehicles.

That's when a black 2004 Chevrolet Suburban struck McGann.

The driver of the Suburban immediately stopped and pulled into the left turn lane.

McGann succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who witnessedthis incident, or has any information regarding this collision, is asked to contact Trooper Chris Amadis of the Nevada Highway Patrol at 775-684-7381 or camadis@dps.state.nv.us