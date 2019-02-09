Pau-Wa-Lu students donate to Valley causes

Leadership students at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School presented $1,000 in donations each to Douglas County Animal Services and the Family Support Council of Douglas County.

All 60 students in the 7th- and 8th-grade Panther Leadership program participated in the annual service project, breaking into groups and researching various nonprofit organizations that benefit Douglas County, according to adviser Daniel Hyden.

"Groups conducted research online, visited various organizations, interviewed people who worked for each charity and presented their findings to their peers in the Leadership classes," he said. "Ultimately, the students selected the Douglas County Animal Shelter and the Family Support Council to be the recipients of this year's donations."

Students raised money throughout the school year with dances, the annual Haunted Hallways event, and various sales.

The students have also organized a collection of blankets, dog beds, food, and other items to be donated to the animal shelter next week.

"It was a pleasure for Dawn Caldwell and me, the Leadership advisors, to watch our students present their donations at a reception they planned and hosted for representatives from both organizations this morning at Pau-Wa-Lu," Hyden said.