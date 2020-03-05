Passenger identified as deceased in Feb. 28 collision

A 70-year-old Dayton resident was killed after the vehicle she was riding in was struck from behind in a Feb. 28 collision.

The Nevada Highway Patrol identified Laura Staugaard as the victim in the collision that occurred at Highway 395 south of Johnson Lane.

According to the preliminary report, a red 2007 Toyota Tacoma was northbound on the highway driving recklessly at a high rate of speed, witnesses said.

The pickup stuck the rear of a blue 1995 Toyota 4Runner around 9 p.m., knocking the 4Runner over several times, ejecting Staugaard, who was deceased at the scene.

Initial reports were that impairment was suspected in the collision.

The name of the Tacoma’s driver has not been released. Both drivers were transported for medical attention as a result of the collision.