Palmer World Cup diving qualifier

Douglas High graduate Krysta Palmer has earned a spot on Team USA for the upcoming FINA World Cup, after her first-place performance this past weekend at the USA Diving Senior National Championships.

Palmer, a former University of Nevada standout and current volunteer assistant diving coach, won the 3-meter springboard with her cumulative score

"My semifinals round really put me in a good position going into the finals and even though I didn't have the best dives in the final round, I was still able to remain in the lead and qualify for the World Cup, which is something I'm really proud of," Palmer told the nevadawolfpack.com website.

Despite finishing fourth with her 277.35 points in the final, Palmer's strong performance through all three rounds resulted in a cumulative score that secured her spot on the World Cup team. Palmer also competed in the mixed synchronized 3-meter board and women's synchronized 3-meter springboard, placing second in each event.

The 2018 FINA World Cup is scheduled for June 5-10 in Wuhan, China. Visit teamusa.org for information surrounding Team USA and the World Cup.