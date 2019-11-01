Overland patrons raise a glass to Elvira Cenoz

When Elvira Cenoz retired from the Overland five years ago, then U.S. Sen. Dean Heller congratulated her from the floor of Congress.

Cenoz died on Wednesday after a long life serving Gardnerville residents that stretched over five decades.

On Friday, patrons of the Overland remembered the venerable hostess.

The Eusebio Cenoz purchased the Overland from John ‘Pop’ Etchemendy in 1972. Elvira had worked there from 1965 until it sold to the Parks in 2014.

Etchemendy had owned the Overland from 1921 to 1972, according to a 1975 Record-Courier story.

Gage Smith of the Picon Drinkers of the American West organized an informal gathering at the Overland on Friday.

Friends from across Gardnerville turned out for the event.