Organizations gathering school supplies

With school starting in a dozen days, Carson Valley organizations are shifting into high gear gathering school supplies for students in need.

On Saturday, the Gardnerville Walmart will be one of 3,000 locations participating in the Salvation Army’s annual Stuff the Bus campaign.

Between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. that day, Walmart shoppers will receive a list of suggested supplies to help fill the bus.

School starts in Carson Valley on Aug. 12, and Project School Days is gathering supplies for teachers to give their students who need them.

Requested supplies range from crayons, pens and pencils to notebooks, dictionaries, backpacks and calculators.

Project School Days is a nonprofit organization that has been helping Douglas County schoolchildren for 22 years.

The main distribution takes place at the end of August and the first part of September, but teachers may request supplies at any time during the school year.

Project School Days’ Federal I.D. is 88-0167174, and contributions are tax deductible. For further information on how to help, call Doris Betts 782-7647 or Debbie McNeil 230-5600.