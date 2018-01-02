Welcome to a new year

New Year's Day 2018 dawned clear and cool on Monday.

Last year this time emergency personnel were preparing for flooding thanks to the umpteenth atmospheric river heading fo the coast.

This year they had a fire to extinguish.

Like a typical March, 2017 came in like a lion and out like a lamb.

We have a few ideas about what 2018 will bring in arenas other than the weather.

It will see work on two hazardous Carson Valley intersections, with a roundabout going in at Centerville and Highway 88 and a traffic signal installed at Airport Road and Highway 395.

With three traffic deaths in 2017, Centerville was the deadliest intersection in Douglas County.

We expect work on the Douglas County Master Plan and the Bently Distillery to wrap up in the coming year.

The Douglas County Grand Jury will complete its deliberations and issue its report in 2018. That report could well detail what has since been dubbed Tiregate, the theft of tens of thousands of tires from the Douglas motor pool.

We anticipate that discussion will drive the 2018 election debate, with two county commission seats on the ballot.

At least one of those seats will be up for grabs. Commissioner Nancy McDermid, the first woman in history to serve a dozen years on the board, is term-limited.

There are also open seats for sheriff, assessor and East Fork Justice of the Peace. We would like to thank Sheriff Ron Pierini, Assessor Doug Sonnemann and Justice Tom Perkins for their long service to the county.