We all have a lot to be thankful for

It's the day before Thanksgiving and Douglas County residents are preparing for the big day in a variety of ways.

For some folks that means packing up the station wagon and heading over the mountains and through the woods to grandmother's house.

For grandmothers and others, it also means getting things ready for the family to arrive here.

Celebrating Thanksgiving is an American tradition. It's a time to remember how lucky we are to be living in a place where we are free to worship as we wish or speak our minds.

It's a time to be thankful for all the things we have, and to remember those who lack many of the basic necessities.

Carson Valley residents are quite generous, and in the past have rallied to the support of the Carson Valley Community Food Closet during this holiday season.

Businesses are gathering coats and food in preparation of the Share Your Holiday Food Drive, which is Dec. 8 this year.

It's important to remember how lucky we are to live in such a beautiful place.