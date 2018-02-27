Volunteers save Douglas $4.1 million

Thirty-two organizations and county departments which operate with volunteers put in 170,950.45 hours in 2017. Independent Sector value for 2017 is $24.14 per hour or, for Douglas County, $4,126,742.52. These figures represent only the volunteers who are part of the 32 members of Active Volunteers in Douglas. If Project Santa Claus, several other non-profits, businesses that operate a volunteer corps, the Service Clubs and church volunteers were included, the value of volunteer time in the County would be astronomical! We are, indeed, a giving people.

Our County departments, especially the Sheriff's Department, could not perform their responsibilities if it were not for volunteers. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and Special Advocates for Elderly (SAFE), Victim Impact Panel all help Douglas County courts. Douglas County Animal Welfare Group (, Douglas County Emergency Response Term (CERT), DC Employment and Workforce Development volunteers, Minden-Tahoe Airport, Public Library, Senior Center and Parks and Recreation volunteers, all support some aspect of county administration and programs.

Volunteers do tasks of great variety from answering phones, to vacation security checks, from sorting food to counseling and mentoring youth, from open and obvious to confidential and private. Anyone can go to http://www.douglasvolunters.org to find organizations and departments listed with information on what volunteers do and contact information. From a few hours a year to weekly or monthly, the varied and challenging opportunities are open to youth and adults.

If you are already a volunteer but your group does not belong to AVID, contact information is on the website or contact AVID President Connie Billington 619.756.4560. AVID's purpose is to promote and support volunteers and welcomes all non-profits who have volunteers.

The members of AVID are: Boys and Girls Club of Western Nevada, Carson Valley Arts Council, Carson Valley Community Theatre, Carson Valley Medical Center, Carson Valley Food Closet, Carson Reforestation and Beautification Foundation, Court Appointed Special Advocates, Douglas Animal Welfare Group, Douglas County Backpack Buddies, Douglas Community Emergency Response Team, Douglas County Employment and Workforce Development, Douglas County Historical Society, Douglas County Public Library, Douglas County Public Schools, Douglas County Senior Center, Douglas County Parks and Recreation, Douglas County Sheriff's Department, ESL In-Home, Family Support Council, Guitars for Vets/Gardnerville Chapter, Heart to Heart, Kids and Horses, Main Street Gardnerville, Main Street Minden (now disbanded), Minden-Tahoe Airport, Partnership of Community Resources, Special Advocates for Elderly, Suicide Prevention Network, Tahoe Youth and Family Services, Victim Impact Panel Douglas County, Welcome All Veterans Everywhere, and Young At Heart.

AVID elected new officers in December. They are Connie Billington, President, Susan Barry, Vice President, Kate Savage, Secretary, and Ron James, Treasurer.

Associate Members are: Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley, Minden Rotary and Carson Valley Sertoma.

MaryEllen Conaway is the retired secretary of Active Volunteers in Douglas.